From the collaboration between Banco Desio and “Go 2 Incentives” is born, the digital platform that enables quick and clear access to companies in satisfying specific needs associated with PNRR incentives and European funds.

The site offers customers the opportunity to request more information from their Banco Desio Manager regarding dedicated financial solutions. For those interested in receiving assistance in preparing the application for access to incentives, it is possible to request the support of a dedicated team of Deloitte directly from “Go 2 Incentives” thanks to an interactive process and ad hoc specialist tutoring.

“Go 2 Incentives confirms Banco Desio’s desire to be at the side of companies in their growth, a concrete help, even more important in a complex context but which also presents opportunities, to orientate quickly and easily with respect to the possibilities offered by the PNRR , providing organic and exhaustive information on notices and tenders and facilitating access to them also with specialist advisory. A unique opportunity that of European funds, to help our customers to seize all possible opportunities and not only with our financial support ”- commented Alessandro Decio, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Banco Desio.

Thanks to the platform, customers have the possibility to cross and profile the opportunities provided by the PNRR with their specific characteristics and needs (eg by sector of economic activity, territoriality of interest, purpose of the investment) to identify the most suitable incentives for them. Customers within the “Go 2 Incentives” platform will have the opportunity to search for the incentives that best suit their needs, navigate within the active opportunities, view the details of the incentives and their key characteristics (eg how to access funds , requirements, beneficiaries).