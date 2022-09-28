Home Business Banco Desio: together with Sorgenia to accompany SMEs towards energy independence
Banco Desio: together with Sorgenia to accompany SMEs towards energy independence

Banco Desio has signed an agreement with Sorgenia to accompany SMEs towards the energy transaction. Thanks to the partnership, companies will have the opportunity to take advantage of particularly advantageous conditions for installing photovoltaic systems.

The initiative puts Italian SMEs in a position to become self-sufficient from an energy point of view, thus avoiding market fluctuations.

Alessandro Decio, CEO and General Manager of Banco di Desio and Brianza SpA comments: “With this agreement, Banco Desio confirms itself as a reliable partner for SMEs in the area who want to choose more sustainable solutions and seize the opportunities of this very important and transformative moment. , on these issues, to become increasingly responsible but also more competitive “.

