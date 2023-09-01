Banco Popular Launches Educational Campaign to Raise Awareness about Fraud Prevention

Banco Popular Launches Educational Campaign to Raise Awareness on Fraud Prevention

Banco Popular has recently launched an educational campaign called “There are things that are not shared” to raise awareness about various forms of fraud and how to prevent falling victim to them. The financial institution aims to educate the public on the importance of not sharing personal information and provide tools to protect their finances.

As part of the campaign, Banco Popular emphasizes that clients should never provide personal information in response to any calls they receive. The bank reassures its customers that it will never contact them to request personal information such as social security numbers, PIN numbers, ATH card or account numbers, usernames and passwords, or security codes. Fraudsters are constantly seeking these data through fraudulent texts, emails, or calls in order to compromise individuals’ finances.

To ensure the safety of its clients’ accounts, Banco Popular recommends the use of tools such as Mi Banco Alertas, which allows customers to monitor their transactions. Additionally, the bank encourages the activation of Two-Step Verification, which adds an extra layer of protection to Mi Banco accounts. Nearly a million users have already activated this feature on their accounts.

Jose Teruel, the manager of Popular’s Fraud Prevention Division, highlights the importance of clients remaining vigilant as fraud can happen to anyone. Teruel urges customers to stay informed about their account activities and be aware of the latest trends and tactics used by cybercriminals. He also advises customers to be cautious of smishing (via text message), vishing (phone calls), and phishing (via email) tactics used by fraudsters to trick individuals into sharing personal information or sending money. Teruel emphasizes that it is important not to be swayed by urgency and to take a moment to think before responding to suspicious messages or emails.

“We hope that this effort can provide more tools to our clients, as we are at a time when vulnerability to various types of fraud has been increasing,” said Teruel. “We want customers to be able to identify the tactics used by fraudsters and not fall victim to their schemes.”

Clients can access the tools mentioned above and protect their information or monitor their accounts by visiting Banco Popular’s portal.

As fraud continues to pose a significant threat, Banco Popular’s educational campaign aims to empower customers with knowledge and resources to safeguard their finances. By promoting awareness, the financial institution hopes to reduce the risk of fraud and protect its clients’ accounts from compromise.

