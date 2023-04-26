Bancomat, FSI ready to enter the capital with 100 million

FSI’s investment in Bancomat

FSIleading Italian institutional investor, has signed a agreement to enter the capital Of ATM, a company that manages the withdrawal and payment circuits among the most widespread and well-known in Italy, alongside the shareholder banks. The agreement provides for an investment by FSI in Bancomat up to 100 million eurosthrough a reserved capital increase, against a minority shareholding of FSI in the company’s capital.

The operation – reads a note – also provides for the adoption of a governance functional to strengthen Bancomat’s competitive positioning as a dynamic market company oriented towards customers and technological innovation.

Il new business planwhose guidelines have been agreed between Bancomat, FSI and the main shareholder and customer banks, sets itself the goal, thanks to the investment of FSI itself, to make Bancomat “a major European card operator focused on innovation, quality and customer service, and a technology enabler in the service of customer needs”.

In particular, the development and growth of Bancomat as a digital infrastructure with diversified turnover is expected to take place through: the strengthening of the offer products; a new technological platform able to offer greater flexibility and speed in the development of services to customers; the expansion of the offer of services, also in adjacent and synergistic segments; targeted acquisitions of companies with specific skills. (Ticker)