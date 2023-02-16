Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

A few words about Banco Posta SGR

Before starting, as I usually do, I start by providing you with some information about the company that supplies the product.

We are talking about BancoPosta Fondi SpA SGRi.e. the asset management company that belongs to the group Italian post.

The company has been operating since 2001 and deals with themanagement activity collective savings, with the creation and management of open-end mutual funds under Italian law.

He also deals with the management of individual portfolios relating to and institutional mandates relating to the group.

Is it a safe and solid company?

I would say yes, as it is registered in theRegister of savings management companies held by the Bank of Italy (UCITS Managers Section, no. 23) and is authorized to carry out collective asset management, portfolio management and investment advisory services.

Also the distributor of the mutual funds is Poste Italiane SpAwhich certainly needs no introduction.

Now let’s move on to the actual analysis of the product.

What is BancoPosta Focus Environment March 2028

If you are undecided between an investment in bonds and an investment in shares, then choosing a fund like this could represent the best solution, as it is a balanced fund that allows you to invest in both instruments.

Furthermore, it combines the investment with a focus on environmental sustainability issues.

In detail, it is a balanced fund with an equity focus on 5 sectors related to environmental protection:

The fight against climate change;

Clean energy;

The circular economy;

Water and the sustainable management of water resources;

The preservation of the oceans.

How does the fund allocate its investments?

The fund combines a portion of bond investments, which must amount to at least 50% of the portfolio, with a portion of equities or flexible instruments.

As regards the equity portion, the exposure is focused on companies that contribute to the construction of a more sustainable society from an environmental point of view.

Risk and return profile

We now pass torisk analysis who carries this fund with him, because, as you well know, no investment is risk-free.

The fund was classified in the category 4on a scale ranging from 1 to 7 and respectively indicates the lowest and highest risk of an investment.

Gods have been used historical data to calculate the risk indicator, therefore these data may not be an indication for the future risk profile.

Il risk profile of the fund could in fact change over time.

If we have to consider now, a risk profile of 4 indicates an investment with medium risk.

As far as performance is concerned, no data is available yet, as the fund was launched in December 2021.

The composition of the BancoPosta Focus Ambiente March 2028 fund

In detail, the investment policy provides for up to 100% of the total net value of government issuers, local entities or supranational and corporate bodies, also through UCITS, while the equity component must remain within the limit of 50% of the total net value.

As regards the geographical area of ​​reference, the investment can take place in any market.

As far as the selection of investment instruments is concerned, this takes place taking into account the criteria of sustainable finance, as the fund promotes environmental, social and governance characteristics (ESG).

Its benchmark

The bottom comes actively managedtherefore it is not possible to identify a reference parameter, or a benchmark, which could be representative of the investment policy of the fund.

We can identify an annualized volatility measure, indicatively equal to 7.5%.

The management style is in fact aimed at building an initial balanced portfolio, and the investment in equity financial instruments takes place gradually within 18 months of the end of the placement period.

Destination of proceeds

The fund provides the distribution of proceeds in the manner established by the management regulations, i.e. there is an annual distribution of income.

The amount distributed could be higher than the effective result of the management of the fund, representing a partial reimbursement of the value of the shares and, therefore, a decrease in their value.

Costs

One of the most important parts about an article is about the part of the costs.

They are the ones that are going to impact on returnsand which can therefore change your investment in one direction or the other.

Let’s see what are the charges to be paid by the subscriber.

If you decide to subscribe to the product you will not have to pay any subscription fees, but you will however have a fixed fee for each subscription operation e you reimbursement equal to 2 euros, a fixed fee for each succession procedure equal to 25 euros and costs for the issuance equal to 15 euros.

As regards the redemption feesthey are divided as follows:

During the first year: 2.50%;

During the second year: 2%;

During the third year: 1.50%;

During the fourth year: 1%;

During the fifth year: 0.50%;

From the sixth year: 0%.

The management fee on an annual basis it is equal to 0.60%, while no performance fees are envisaged.

For completeness, I am attaching the image of the product itself, taken from KIDi.e. the official leaflet.

How to subscribe it?

If you have decided to invest using this fund, then know that you can subscribe to it through single payments (PIC) with a minimum initial amount of 500 euros and with subsequent payments always of a minimum of 500 euros.

Duration

The duration of the investment is predefined, with a time horizon of approximately 6 years (until March 31, 2028).

Within 12 months following the end of the investment time horizon, the fund will be merged by incorporation into the “BancoPosta Mix 1” fund, or another fund characterized by a homogeneous investment policy, or in any case compatible with the one pursued from this fund.

Tax regime

The income of the fund is exempt from income tax and IRAP. The fund receives capital gains gross of withholding taxes and applicable substitute taxes, with some exceptions.

The fund remains subject to withholding tax on interest and other income from bonds, similar securities and commercial paper not traded on regulated markets.

A tax is applied to capital gains deriving from participation in the fund 26% withholding. The withholding tax is applied to the amount of income distributed on constant participation in the fund and to the amount of income included in the difference between the redemption, liquidation or sale value of the units.

Opinions of Affari Miei on BancoPosta Focus Environment March 2028

We have reached the end of our article, and we can therefore now try to draw conclusions and I will give you my opinions regarding this product.

If you have already had the opportunity to read other guides on mutual fundsyou know that I don’t have a flattering opinion about these tools.

First of all I consider them gods expensive products e inefficient: being actively managed, they often bring benefits mainly to the company that offers them rather than to the customer who subscribes to them.

Indeed, these tools have some management costs very high, and these costs inevitably impact on the potential returns you should achieve.

As we have seen, the proposed fund has a medium risk, in fact it stands at level 4 on the risk scale: it is not a very high risk, but it is not a low risk either, so if you had to choose this product, ask yourself the right questions first.

This is not only a problem of the postal fundsbut of this type of instrument in general, even if they were offered by another management company.

If you are interested in equity instruments, or bond instruments, or even if you want to invest in ESG tools that respect environmental issues, then there are certainly more advantageous ways.

You could find much more advantageous instruments, both equity and bond, rather than going to choose these instruments that are difficult to understand and with exaggerated costs.

Personally I am an independent investor and, when I invest, I like to know where my money ends up, and above all I try to prefer better tools, such as ETFs, i.e. passive management funds, which reduce costs and present like transparent and liquid instruments.

