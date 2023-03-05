A fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh has destroyed 2,000 shelters. Around 12,000 people were left homeless by the fire in Kutupalong camp on Sunday, the Bangladesh refugee commissioner said.

The cause of the fire was initially unclear. The authorities ordered an investigation. The fire broke out in the afternoon (local time) and had quickly eaten through the temporary dwellings made of bamboo and tarps. The fire was brought under control after almost three hours.

Kutupalong in southeast Bangladesh is considered the largest refugee camp in the world. Fires often break out in the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, where around a million people live in appalling conditions. The Muslim Rohingya refugees are from Myanmar. Most of them fled the predominantly Buddhist country in 2017 after attacks by the Myanmar army.

