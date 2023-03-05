Home Business Bangladesh – 2000 dwellings destroyed by fire in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Bangladesh – 2000 dwellings destroyed by fire in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

Fire at Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh Image: AFP

A fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh has destroyed 2,000 shelters. Around 12,000 people were left homeless by the fire in Kutupalong camp on Sunday, the Bangladesh refugee commissioner said.

A fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh has destroyed 2,000 shelters. Around 12,000 people have been made homeless by the fire on Sunday in the Kutupalong camp, Bangladesh refugee commissioner Mijanur Rahman told the AFP news agency. At least 35 mosques and 21 educational institutions were also destroyed. Rahman added that there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

The cause of the fire was initially unclear. The authorities ordered an investigation. The fire broke out in the afternoon (local time) and had quickly eaten through the temporary dwellings made of bamboo and tarps. The fire was brought under control after almost three hours.

Kutupalong in southeast Bangladesh is considered the largest refugee camp in the world. Fires often break out in the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, where around a million people live in appalling conditions. The Muslim Rohingya refugees are from Myanmar. Most of them fled the predominantly Buddhist country in 2017 after attacks by the Myanmar army.

