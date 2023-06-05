Bangladesh and the impact of climate change on migration

Sea level rise will submerge about 17% of the coastal lands of the Bangladesh and will displace some 20 million people by 2050. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlights how global warming, reaching the limit of 1,5°C between 2030 and 2050, will cause an inevitable increase in multiple climate, ecosystem and human risks. Among the most significant impacts by 2050 is that on migration. In fact, according to the migratory patterns of the Groundswell report of the World Bank, global warming will lead 216 million people to migrate within their own countries.

Climate change and the link with migrations

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has defined the phenomenon of ‘climate refugees’ as “the movement of a person or groups of people, mainly for reasons related to a sudden change or progressive impact of the environment due to climate change, temporarily or permanently, within a State or across an international frontier”. Pending an international convention or an amendment to the 1951 Geneva convention on refugees – which does not contain any protection provisions for ‘new refugees’ – the World Bank predicts that the number of internally displaced persons will represent a good part of the total people displaced by the impact of climate change.

Although there are still many gaps in the understanding and extent of migratory movements due to climate change, many theories have attempted to explain the links between this phenomenon and development, conflict and migration. The last one working group report of the 2022 IPCC points out that “compared to other socio-economic factors, the influence of climate on conflicts is assessed as relatively weak”, and as a causal relationship between climate and conflict is not demonstrated, almost all international organizations have concluded that the climate change can rather be described as a threat multiplier. Indeed, climate change may exacerbate threats to global security caused by poverty, weak institutions, mismanagement of natural resources and ethnic clashes.

In particular, the climate-migration nexus finds a large correlation where there is an increase in water levels. The countries most affected by this phenomenon are Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the small islands. On the contrary, the correlation between migration and soil depletion is weak. Where drought and famine generate poverty, the migration of populations is impossible, like this climate change by preventing mobility causes real “traps”. Also, rural communities tend to be affected unequally from floods and consequent displacements, in this case climate-related mobility is short-range and causes rural exoduses, from the countryside to the city, where urban centers are increasingly pauperized. International migration appears to be a secondary movement, a consequence of the lack of integration of rural migrants in the urban centers of the country of origin.

Bangladesh among the countries most affected by climate change

The report of the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center and the world’s leading source of data and analysis on internal migration, shows that, globally, Asia and the Pacific are the regions most prone to displacement of populations due to climate catastrophes. Scholars point out that the internal migration for climate reasons is set to accelerate up to 2050predicting 40.5 million internal climate migrants in South Asia aloneand almost half of these people will be in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s vulnerability to the effects of climate change is due to a combination of geographical factors, such as flat and delta-prone topography, and socio-economic factors, including high population density, poverty levels and dependence on agriculture. Also, according to the UNESCAP Asia-Pacific Disaster Report 2021, 77.6% of the country are located less than 5 meters above sea level and rising sea levels threaten to leave a fifth of the country under water. The main impact on living conditions is due to the effects of salinization on potable water supplies, crops and employment opportunities. Finally, increasingly frequent storms and the erosion of about 700 rivers are making the area unlivable, forcing the rural population to abandon their villages.

L’Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), reports that between 1,000 and 2,000 displaced people move every day in Dhaka and Chittagongworsening their living conditions. It is a short-range mobility, where there is a more systematic correlation of people who, after years of insufficient performance, leave rural areas and go to urban centres. At the same time, urbanization and the inevitable exodus to cities could increase the risk of lingering threats, including human insecurity and social conflicts, if pauperization is not adequately addressed by the government and the international community. The World Bank has estimated that Bangladesh will need $5.7 billion for adaptation each year by 2050while estimates for damage repairs and mitigation are uncertain over the long term.