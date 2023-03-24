Home Business Bank and interest rate uncertainty weighs heavily on the Dax again | free press
Concerns about the banking sector in times of uncertain monetary policy returned with full force on Friday. Renewed price slumps at Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank triggered the alarm again among investors. After recovering by more than 800 points in the past few days, the leading German index slipped back below 15,000 points.

Around noon, the Dax lost 2.05 percent to 14,898.65 points, so that its weekly plus shrank significantly to less than one percent. The leading index rounded off a volatile week with the profit-taking: First it fell to 14,458 points, the low since the first week of January, before a rapid recovery to around 15,300 points followed.

The MDax with the medium-sized stock market values ​​fell on Friday by 2.63 percent to 26,547.39 points. A loss-making start to trading is also evident on the US stock exchanges on Friday – but this is mainly the case for the standard values ​​​​in the Dow Jones Industrial. (dpa)

