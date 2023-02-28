Bank checks retire due to digital payments

Straight leg app to pay, digital payments e home banking they managed to retire bank checks. Yes, the dear and old Cheque book many customers it would seem that they no longer use it and the first bank to undertake this operation it is Understanding. The bank has just recently begun to inform its customers about the change, which will come into force on 8 May.

Bank checks to be scrapped from 8 May by Banca Intesa

As we learn from the newspaper The print customers of Understanding are receiving the following message: “From 8 May, you will no longer be able to use your checkbook“. Then the communication continues: “We also inform you that starting from the same date, you will be able to make instant bank transfers online without any additional commission, at the same cost as the Italy bank transfer”. For now, there are only a few thousand involved. But more and more current account holders will be affected by this measure.

At the moment Sampaolo agreement he explains: “Many customers practically no longer use paper checks. We have offered them an alternative payment method, digital, therefore more immediate and obviously at the same economic conditions”. There Bank of Italy he confirms il trend – Bankitalia data also confirms the decline of checks: in September 2022, as the “Payment System” report reveals, the number of transactions with checks fell below 1% of total payments with alternative instruments to cash. A share that has slipped ever lower in recent years (in 2013 the level was around 5%) and is now heading towards zero.

