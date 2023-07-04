Bank contract, Abi stalled on the renewal strategy

Listen to the audio version of the article

While the 280,000 bankers reportedly voted yes almost unanimously in union meetings to renew the national collective labor agreement, the employers’ front finds no cohesion on the renewal agenda. The last meeting of Abi’s Casl, in which the first bank in the country, the Intesa Sanpaolo group, participates with the formula of the permanent invitation, after the decision to revoke the mandate of representation to Abi on the renewal of the contract, ended with nothing done. On the one hand, the representatives of Ca’ de Sass suggested first negotiating the agreement on trade union freedoms under discussion for many months and then the renewal of the national contract. On the other hand, the majority of the Casl did not say they were in favor of this approach.

The contract expired in December 2022 and is, today, one of the central issues for the system. The unions have made very important economic requests (435 euros for the average level of reference) which are combined with the maintenance and strengthening of a contract with a very strong framework. According to what was said at the twenty-second congress of the Fabi, a first meeting could be scheduled for July to present and explain the requests to the bankers. Compared to the past, however, the negotiating table on the employers’ front is decidedly unprecedented and, from the first signs, this does not seem to favor the speedy times hoped for by the unions.