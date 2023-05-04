Bank contract, from the increase of 435 euros to 35 hours: the platform in 12 points

Listen to the audio version of the article

The renewal of the national collective labor agreement of the 280 thousand bank is about to enter the heart of its liturgies. After the united actives, Fabi, First, Fisac, Uilca and Unisin are preparing for the assemblies which will start on May 8, as was decided jointly by the 5 trade unions, and will end on June 30. In the middle there will be the work of the congress of the first union in the category, the self-employed of the Fabi, which begins on June 12th and ends on the 16th. From the increase of 435 euros for the average figure of reference, up to the reduction of the working hours to 35 hours a week, there are almost 200 requests that the unions will present to the workers to have the go-ahead to negotiate with AbiAs Giuliano Xausa, national secretary of Fabi explains, «it is a platform that aims to give the maximum perimeter of protection to guarantee workers in a constantly changing context. Expanding the contractual area means expanding the political capacity of the contract to protect all those other activities and other professions that are appearing in the banking sector”. In detail, there are ten macro themes, 58 arguments, 190 claims. Here is a summary of the main ones.

1) Strengthening of the contractual area

The area of ​​application of the banking contract must be strengthened, extending its application to the perimeter of supervision: therefore to the Bank of Italy, Consob and the ECB for example. In the application of the contract, as stated in the art. 1, for trade unions it is necessary to eliminate the “grey areas”, specifying that the only contractable activities are those expressly identified in art. 3. All other activities are therefore to be understood as banking and/or instrumental (art. 1) and therefore the exclusion (staff hired and assigned to special management not directly related to the exercise of functions) envisaged must also be eliminated from paragraph 6. The Npl and Utp per se fall within the area of ​​application of the contract, also for new hires, for training and ICT and data management activities (Big Data, Analytics, People). The list of complementary and/or ancillary activities that can be contracted contained in art. 3 must be made exhaustive and not indicative, excluding from the contractable activities, those of telephone banking and electronic banking. Furthermore, it is necessary to reduce the economic gap to 10% and the time differentiation. Finally, the notion of corporate control, understood as the sphere of influence of the contractual area, must include all the subsidiaries as envisaged by art. 2359 of the Civil Code.

The contract signed at the end of 2019 established a joint bilateral national committee on the impact of new technologies and digitalisation. Once the management of the Covid emergency has been overcome, it is necessary to expand and implement the sphere of action of the “national control room”, extending it to all new activities and new ways of organizing work. With the relaunch of the National Observatory on productivity, the unions intend to monitor the data for the consequent contractual effects on both the first and second levels. Furthermore, the Observatory will have the task of analyzing the sectoral data on the use of smart working and teleworking. In this regard, the general secretary of Fisac ​​CGIL, Giusy Esposito, explains that “productivity at the moment is greater than inflation and, above all, the profitability of the system has risen to 39% compared to the previous year, with overall profits equal to 14.2 billion, of which 12.2 already distributed between dividends and buybacks. Our platform is a real political act. The road is uphill, the first complaints are coming from the banks about not rosy prospects for the sector. But there is our will, together with the workers, to throw our hearts over the obstacle”. In addition to productivity, a spotlight is also turned on algorithms and the possibility of “contracting” management algorithms. «The “ethics” of the algorithm can only be guaranteed by an assured pre-eminence of people’s needs, by careful human control of the means and ends of data processing and, above all, by trade union participation in the construction and verification of the criteria algorithmic, also for the purpose of preventing any possible discriminatory aspect», reads the document.

3) The limit on contracts and consultancy

More punctual and detailed information is needed on contracts for trade unions, with an indication of the product sector, and of all the workplaces involved. In the same way, a specific disclosure must be introduced on external consultancy, since it is a critical aspect with particular reference both to the defense of employment levels and to the widespread habit of companies to make use of them, also for professionals available in the company.

4) The employment fund and a new company contribution

Underlining the centrality of stable work, the trade unions ask for the introduction of a compulsory economic contribution constraint also paid by companies on the Employment Fund, the implementation of the provisions relating to intervention in companies in crisis, creating a ” section” of the Fund, aimed at managing and further guaranteeing the economic protection of male and female workers in company crises, supporting their re-employment possibilities, for example also in the case of companies that do not activate the emergency fund or those who are fired for economic reasons . With regard to outsourcing, the bankers are asking for a reduction in the percentages of personnel with fixed-term outsourcing contracts used by the company: from 5% to 2% of personnel with open-ended contracts and from 8% to 5% for companies employing up to 1,500 employees with permanent contracts.