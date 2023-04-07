Bank contract, asked for more money and fewer hours of work

Salary increase of 435 euros on a monthly basis for the figure of reference, with relative adjustment also on the other economic items, and restoration of the full calculation of the severance indemnity (Tfr), reduction of standard working hours of 30 minutes a day for a total of 35 hours a week adapting shifts, widening the contractual area to extend the scope of application of the national collective labor agreement and introducing certain limits to the contractable/ancillary activities, reinstates in the case of unjustified dismissals and additional legislation for remote working to avoid abuse .

These are some of the points present in the platform for the renewal of the national banking contract, which is of interest 270 thousand employees of the sector, approved by the general secretaries of the sector unions Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin, respectively Lando Maria Sileoni, Riccardo Colombani, Susy Esposito, Fulvio Furlan and Emilio Contrasto and which will be submitted, in the coming weeks, to the scrutiny of the workers’ and men’s assemblies.

Strong proposal against work discomfort

It is, the document states, “a strong proposal against any destructive drift and the answer to the more and more widespread work discomfortwhich is also evident in the phenomena of large adhesions to exits with the Solidarity Fund and the resignations of younger personnel”.

Among the other points present in the document signed by the secretaries of the five acronyms, there are also the extension of the functions of the ‘control room’ to update the CCNL in the event of innovations, but also to avoid derogations and leaps forward by the groups, the introduction of a series of moments of discussion with the trade union organizations to try to intervene on the organization of work and influence the situation of workloads and the shortage of personnel, the updating of the commercial policy agreement, greater safeguards regarding personnel obligations and disciplinary proceedings (also with contrast, for example, of unilateral codes of conduct) and, moreover, the attention to gender policies, permits, welfare and strengthening of the Employment Fund.

Grappling with the great transformations of the sector

“We are facing a historic passage” reads the document “decisive for work, for credit, for finance, for the economy and, in general, for the country. The soul of the sector is disputed between the opportunities offered by major transformations (digital, ecological and socio-demographic) and the weaknesses of a development model too oriented towards profit and rent, in which all the most recent crises, from the pandemic emergency to the inflationary surge caused by the war in Ukraine, have amplified the negative impact on wages, employment, rights and welfare. The national collective agreement is the key to responding to the needs of male and female workers and, at the same time, tackling the challenges of the future and governing transformations”, the social partners explain.