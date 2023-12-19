Bank Deposits Offering 4% Profitability: Where to Find the Best Deals

The Best Bank Deposits and Where to Find Them

A bank deposit is a savings product that allows users to obtain economic performance for a stipulated period. Once this period has passed, the bank must return the amount contributed in the deposit along with the earned interest. Currently, only a few bank entities maintain a bank deposit with a profitability of 4% or higher. Specifically, only five banks offer these conditions.

Bank deposits work as small loans that the client makes with the bank and for which they receive a benefit once the agreed term is completed. According to professionals from Unicaja Bank, bank deposits are one of the safest ways to save money on the market. In the European Union, deposits are guaranteed by Deposit Guarantee Funds (FGD) up to a maximum amount of €100,000 for each owner and entity.

One of the bank entities that offer better conditions of profitability on a bank deposit is ‘BIG’. The 6-month BIG deposit offers a 4.25% profitability for clients, with investments ranging from 10,000 euros to 75,000 euros and is protected by the Portuguese guarantee fund. Very few bank entities in Spain currently offer such high profitability. Therefore, users looking for high economic performance may need to look to other countries.

For example, the Lithuanian bank ‘SME Bank’ offers a 4% bank deposit. Under these same conditions, there are also two Spanish banking entities, Arquia and Mediolanum, offering similar rates.

One of the most interesting offers is currently available at Mediolanum Bank with a Mix deposit for 6 months, where the user can get a yield of up to 5% APR. This is a limited-time offer that is available for contracting until December 31, 2023. The minimum contribution for users is 2,000 euros, while the maximum contribution is 500,000 euros.

Interested individuals can proceed to bank deposit contracting through Banco Mediolanum’s website. Overall, bank deposits offer a secure way for consumers to save their money and potentially earn high economic performance.

Share this: Facebook

X

