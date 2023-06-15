Bank desertification, 40% of municipalities do not even have a branch

Bank desertification affects small municipalities: 40% without branches

In recent decades, the growth of bank branches in our country has experienced two well-defined cycles. The first cycle began in the 90s when, with a resolution by the ICRC, the Interministerial Committee for Credit and Savings, the “branch plan” method was superseded and the opening of bank branches was liberalized. From that period and until 2008, the branches increased from about 15,000 to just over 34,000. The second cycle started in 2009 with the number of agencies gradually decreasing. Approximately 21,200 branches were operating in 2022, a good 37% less than the peak reached in 2008 but in any case higher than the one preceding the liberalization of the branches.

READ ALSO: Intesa Sanpaolo launches Isybank, the Group’s new digital bank

This phenomenon has had different repercussions on Italian municipalities, mainly in relation to their size. In the month of September 2022 there are no bank branches in about 40% of Italian municipalities, where, however, just under the 7% of the population (source ABI). This figure is slightly higher in the South and in the Islands. However, if we compare the number of branches with loans to the private segment, this figure is higher in the South than in the Centre-North. Therefore, with reference to the efficiency of the Credit Institutions in the various districts, the allocation of branches is higher in the South than in the Centre-North. There are several variables that have determined branch development banking.

First of all, the change in financial regulation in 2008 after the crisis caused by the collapse of subprime mortgages that hit banks and investors which, if on the one hand contributed to enhancing the resilience of the financial sector, on the other hand contributed to the drop in profitability of banks forced to set aside more capital (basically an onerous debt) and more liquidity (with low economic returns). The sacrifices made to align with the new rules have forced credit institutions to significantly reduce costs in order to safeguard financial stability. New technologies have also radically changed methods of providing banking services.

Subscribe to the newsletter

