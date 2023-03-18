Home Business Bank earthquake: “No signs of a systemic crisis” | Podcast Economics | DW
Suddenly it was there again, the fear of a new financial crisis. A week ago, the first reports appeared that a US bank called Silicon Valley Bank had gotten into trouble – and that there would be a crisis meeting of the responsible US institutions on Monday of this week. Then events took a turn for the worse – last weekend the bank was temporarily closed and placed under state control. In the meantime, the markets have calmed down to some extent, even if another financial institution, the well-known Credit Suisse, suddenly found itself in turmoil. So did we get off lightly? Questions to Florian Heider, Director of the Leibniz Institute for Financial Market Research and Professor of Finance at the House of Finance at Goethe University Frankfurt am Main.

Editor at the microphone: Henrik Böhme

Technology: Gerd Georgii

