Bank extra-profit tax, Meloni speaks: ‘taxation on unfair margins’

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni commented on the tax on bank extra profits announced the day before yesterday, Monday 7 August, at the end of the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

“We have approved several important measures”, Meloni said, during the link “Giorgia’s notes’.

The premier spoke of “unfair margins of the banks”, adding that the resources that the state will receive in terms of tax revenue with the imposition of the tax on the extra profits of the banks, will be used “to finance the measures to support families and businesses ” . Families and businesses that are going through “a moment of difficulty due to the high cost of money”.

“There has been an increase in the borrowing rates that the banks have applied to their customers, i.e. an increase in what the bank asks the citizen for mortgages and loans, like which, however, the lending rates recognized by the banks should also increase to those who deposit – Meloni said, throwing a lunge at the banks – But this has not always happened and for this reason we are recording record profits from many banking institutions ”.

“So we decided to intervene with the only instrument available to the government which is taxation”, explained the Prime Minister again, explaining the genesis of the tax on the extra profits of the banks.

We act, Meloni specified, “only by intervening on the increase in the interest margin that banks recorded in 2023 or 2022 compared to 2021, when the ECB’s rate increase policy had not begun”.