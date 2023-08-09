Home » Bank extra profit tax, Sileoni (Fabi): this is why it is not an anti-liberal measure
Business

Bank extra profit tax, Sileoni (Fabi): this is why it is not an anti-liberal measure

by admin
Bank extra profit tax, Sileoni (Fabi): this is why it is not an anti-liberal measure

“The taxation on banks’ extra profits does not seem to me to be an anti-liberal measure for one simple reason: the extra profits were obtained by raising the rates on loans, following the interventions of the ECB and leaving the interest on deposits unchanged close to zero. I don’t think this ploy by the banks can be defined as ‘business activity’ which, by its nature, involves a risk that did not exist in this circumstance”. Thus Lando Maria Sileoni, general secretary of the Fabi, comments on the announcement of the tax on the extra profits of the banks which arrived the day before yesterday from the Meloni government.

“The classic intermediation of the banking sector has long since disappeared – said Sileoni, adding that “the classic investment of the banking sector, as we have always highlighted, no longer exists and there are other financial forms of investment that generate commissions and profits for the banks”.

Consequently, underlined the number one of Fabi, “this ‘new model’ of banking activity should always be analyzed in depth by politics, not only when economic revenues are needed, but when the social role that any bank should fulfill is sometimes lacking”.

“I hope that these sums will be used, as announced, to help the weakest with concrete and transparent initiatives”, concluded Lando Maria Sileoni.

See also  Music - News: Rapper Drake apparently buyer of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur's ring

You may also like

Letter to Jan Marsalek – that’s exactly what...

Rally Finland: Toyota again on the top step...

International Seed Industry Innovation and Development Summit Forum:...

Goldman Sachs – These 18 stocks could grow...

Giuliani: «Stop new rules on private credit, SME...

Florida Man Wins Record-Breaking $1.58 Billion Mega Millions...

“The Brenntag case encourages other activist investors”

Leonardo’s digital helicopter is ready: an extra weapon...

Young people are more likely to work the...

Wilson (Ryanair): “The Italian decree on the cost...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy