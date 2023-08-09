Bank extra profit tax, Sileoni (Fabi): this is why it is not an anti-liberal measure

“The taxation on banks’ extra profits does not seem to me to be an anti-liberal measure for one simple reason: the extra profits were obtained by raising the rates on loans, following the interventions of the ECB and leaving the interest on deposits unchanged close to zero. I don’t think this ploy by the banks can be defined as ‘business activity’ which, by its nature, involves a risk that did not exist in this circumstance”. Thus Lando Maria Sileoni, general secretary of the Fabi, comments on the announcement of the tax on the extra profits of the banks which arrived the day before yesterday from the Meloni government.

“The classic intermediation of the banking sector has long since disappeared – said Sileoni, adding that “the classic investment of the banking sector, as we have always highlighted, no longer exists and there are other financial forms of investment that generate commissions and profits for the banks”.

Consequently, underlined the number one of Fabi, “this ‘new model’ of banking activity should always be analyzed in depth by politics, not only when economic revenues are needed, but when the social role that any bank should fulfill is sometimes lacking”.

“I hope that these sums will be used, as announced, to help the weakest with concrete and transparent initiatives”, concluded Lando Maria Sileoni.

