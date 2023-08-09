Bank extra profits, what to expect now on the stock market

After yesterday’s crash, the light has returned to Piazza Affari, with the banks which turn green, without being able, however, to fully recover the losses. The extraordinary taxation on extra profits, inserted at the last moment in the omnibus decree, had caused the Milan Stock Exchange to register a minus 2,12 percent, the worst in the rest of Europe. But the credit sector alone has lost the 7 and a half percent, burning over 9 billion of capitalization.

An unexpected blow for the world of finance, so much so that the clarification of the Ministry of Economy on tax on extra profits. Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti explained that it will be “a maximum ceiling for the contribution which cannot exceed 0.1% of the total assets”. The MEF note also underlined that “the measure proposed by the Minister of Economy and Finance, shared and approved by the Council of Ministers, it was born in the wake of already existing rules in Europe on the matter of extra banking margins”.

Lastly, the ministry announced that “the banking institutes that have already adjusted the rates on funding as recommended last February 15 with a specific note from Bank of Italy, a recommendation later recalled by Minister Giorgetti on the occasion of the assembly Abi on 5 July, will not have significant impacts as a result of the rule approved yesterday in the CDM “. Translated into a nutshell, the maneuver contained in the decree should be worth around 2, 2 and a half billion.

The profit of the banks

The large Italian banks (Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Banco BPM, BPER and Banca MPS) recorded, in fact, in the second quarter of 2023 an aggregate net profit of 5.7 billion euros, up 20% year over year or 60% excluding provisions for Russia. This is the account made by DBRS Morningstar in a report on the subject.

For the first semester 2023, aggregate net income was approximately €10.5 billion, up 64% year-on-year or 56% year-on-year excluding the impact of Russia and BPER-Carige. H1 2023 results benefited from higher revenues, good cost control and lower loan loss provisions (LLP).

“Higher interest margin, coupled with good cost control, lower credit costs and favorable asset quality dynamics supported a sustained organic generation of capital in the first half of 2023, and the results of the 2023 EBA stress test indicated the good resilience of Italian banks compared to the European average,” he said Andrew Costanzovicepresidente del team DBRS Morningstar European Financial Institutions.

“We expect the margin is near its peak considering our expectation of a slowdown in the ECB’s monetary policy tightening, as well as the potential compression of margins as banks try to maintain market shares and register lower new loan volumes, and the imminent disappearance of the contribution of reserve requirements held at the central bank following a recent policy change,” he added.

The performance of the banks

In the second quarter of 2023, the loan loss provisions (LLP) decreased by 33% yoy or 19% yoy excluding provisions for banks’ direct exposures to Russia and Ukraine booked in Q2 2022, reflecting stronger risk profiles and manageable new inflows into NPLs. However, LLPs increased year-on-year in the first half of 2023 excluding Russia as banks remain cautious about future asset quality.

The average annualized cost of risk in H1 2023 was lower than the levels reported in 2019-2022 and banks expect some pressure in 2023 at an even lower level than in recent years. The banks have done further progress in improving asset quality in the second quarter of 2023, in a context of manageable formation of new non-performing exposures.

DBRS Morningstar highlights that capitalization has further strengthened thanks to the sustained organic generation of capital and the results of the 2023 EBA Stress Test indicated the good resilience of Italian banks compared to the European average. The funding and liquidity positions remained solid despite a further liquidity drain due to sizeable TLTRO III redemptions in the second quarter and ongoing deposit outflows, albeit less significant, which are nonetheless partially transferred to assets in custody and administration.

The impact on shares

Is the fear over, therefore, for the banks and the Stock Exchange? For Jefferies analysts, the average impact on the 10 banks covered by the analysts will be 30 basis points on Cet1, while on 2023 earnings it drops to 12%. The estimate speaks of a cumulative tax of around 2.5 billion euros. Furthermore, yesterday the Stock Exchange had penalized the sector also due to the totally unexpected move by the government. The news of the ceiling and the clarifications from the MEF are therefore considered positive for the sector also because they define “in a clearer way the contours of a one-off taxation which, in its current formulation, is expected to have much more limited impacts”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

