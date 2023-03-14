Two US banks were temporarily closed over the weekend after a failed emergency capital increase. US President Joe Biden assured creditors that their invested money was protected. However, this does not apply to investors.

The Silicon Valley Bank was closed due to impending payment difficulties. Worried about losses, many customers withdrew their money from their accounts. US President Joe Biden has now commented on this in a statement.

US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed the safety of deposits for American bank customers after the closure of two US banks since Friday. “Americans can rest assured that the banking system is secure,” Biden said in a brief address Monday in Washington. Customers who had their money with Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which were closed over the weekend, are protected and can access their savings starting today, Biden said. This also applies to small businesses.

The investors behind the banks, on the other hand, would have to bear their losses themselves. In addition, the managers of the financial institutions placed under state control would be fired, announced Biden. The cost of deposit insurance would not have to be borne by taxpayers, Biden said. A deposit protection fund, into which all banks would pay, would pay for this.

On Friday, the Silicon Valley Bank, which specializes in start-up financing, was temporarily closed after a failed emergency capital increase and placed under state control. This caused unrest around the world. Other banks also came under considerable pressure on the stock exchange. New York-based Signature Bank also closed on Sunday.

