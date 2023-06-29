Bank of America loses more than $100 billion at end of first quarter after betting big on bond market

14
Bank of America loses more than $100 billion after betting heavily on bonds
Bank of America is bearing the cost of a decision made three years ago to funnel much of the $670 billion in deposit inflows during the pandemic into the bond market at a time when bonds were trading at historically high prices and low yields. The moves left Bank of America with a paper loss of more than $100 billion at the end of the first quarter, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
