Bank of America: These 10 stocks will be AI winners

Investors are increasingly interested in investment opportunities in the AI ​​sector. pexels

Artificial intelligence has almost limitless potential, but it’s unclear how big its impact will be.

Investing in companies using AI on the fringes of their business could be a safe bet.

Here are 10 AI stocks Bank of America says could be unexpected winners.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

The advent of the artificial intelligence revolution has prompted investors to wonder what impact the technology will have – and how best to capitalize on it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

