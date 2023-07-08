Bank of America: Three things will go wrong in the markets

Bank of America economists point to a credit crunch and other looming obstacles. Yellow Dog Productions via Getty Images

According to Bank of America, three things lie ahead for the markets and the economy.

The bank’s economists point to a credit crunch and other looming obstacles.

The US economy will slide into a slight recession in the first half of 2024, according to the major bank. This would also have consequences for the stock market.

Although markets and the economy appear to be holding up well, there are three things that will go wrong that will plunge the US into a recession later this year, according to Bank of America.

Bank of America’s team of economists said in a statement Friday that the latest data surprised on the upside and pointed to positive trends in the house sales as well as in car sales and production.

However, “although these rate-sensitive sectors have beaten expectations and the broader economy is growing around trend, we still think there is ample evidence of a mild recession beginning in the first half of 2024,” the bank said.

1. Credit crunch

The failure of regional lenders earlier this year amid aggressive Fed tightening has reduced banks’ willingness to lend, spelling future problems for credit markets.

The BofA quoted the Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey vom Aprilwhich shows consumer and business credit growth has slowed in most categories, with loan officials warning that credit conditions will tighten further for the remainder of the year.

“We also see the risk that further interest rate hikes will further tighten regional banks, leading to further credit crunch. This should ultimately affect investment, employment and spending,” said Bank of America economists.

A previous report by Morgan Stanley analysts stated that the banks lending so stark have restricted like never before in its history.

2. Resuming student loan disbursements

The Supreme Court rejected President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan last month, so borrowers are now preparing to resume paying their student debt in early fall.

After a three-year pause in student loan disbursements, the resumption of payments is likely to weigh on consumers, BofA said, which could lead to a significant increase in the rate of late payments on loans.

The impact could also spill over into other areas of the US debt market, such as credit card debt, where a growing number of borrowers are already in default.

“As lower-income consumers with a higher marginal propensity to spend are most likely to be burdened by repayments, we think this could pose a moderate headwind to growth,” the bank’s economists said.

3. Slowing GDP growth

Although the labor market has remained resilient despite aggressive Fed tightening, employment growth has been mostly concentrated in low-wage service jobs, leading to a fall in labor productivity.

“That’s probably not a sustainable dynamic. Either GDP will accelerate to justify the hiring that has already taken place, or employment will slow significantly and possibly decline. The latter is our base case and would come with a much weaker economy,” warned the strategists.

US GDP growth was an adjusted two percent in the first quarter. Forecasters polled by the Philadelphia Fed expect a GDP growth of just 1.3 for the full year.

