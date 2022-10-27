Bank of Canada hikes rates again, sees Canada’s economic growth stalled by year-end – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="583784" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn

China News Agency, Toronto, October 26 (Reporter Yu Ruidong) The Central Bank of Canada announced on October 26 that it would raise the benchmark interest rate, the overnight lending rate, by 50 basis points from 3.25% to 3.75%. The Bank of Canada predicts that Canadian economic growth will stall by the end of this year.

This is the sixth consecutive rate hike by the Bank of Canada since March to curb high inflation.

In terms of external factors, the Bank of Canada said that inflation rates around the world are still high, which reflects the strength of the global recovery from the new crown epidemic, and also reflects the impact of supply chain disruptions and various commodities, especially energy prices have been pushed up. At the same time, the strength of the dollar is increasing inflationary pressures in various countries, and the tightening monetary policy aimed at controlling inflation has also suppressed global economic activity.

The Bank of Canada expects the global economy to grow by 3% this year, slowing to about 1.5% next year and recovering to about 2.5% in 2024, a slower overall growth rate than the Bank of Canada forecast this summer.

From the perspective of Canada’s own economic situation, the Bank of Canada believes that the country’s economy is still in a state of excess demand, the labor market is tight, and the demand for goods and services is greater than the supply capacity, thereby creating domestic inflationary pressures.

The Bank of Canada said that the impact of its continuous interest rate hikes on some areas of the economy is becoming more pronounced. For example, the housing market cooled, and households and businesses began to decline. Exports are also being affected by a slowdown in international demand.

The Bank of Canada expects economic growth to stall at the end of this year and the first half of next year, with gross domestic product (GDP) falling from 3.25% this year to less than 1% next year, before recovering to 2% in 2024.

Canada’s inflation rate (CPI) has eased from 8.1% to 6.9% over the past 3 months. The Bank of Canada noted that this was largely due to lower gasoline prices, but that price pressures remained broad-based and raised the risk that high inflation would become more persistent.

The Bank of Canada said that it will continue to implement quantitative tightening policy, and at the same time, it is expected that there is still room for further increases in policy interest rates. The next meeting of the Bank of Canada is on December 7. (Finish)