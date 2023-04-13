Home Business Bank of Canada: raises 2023 GDP estimate to +1.4%
Bank of Canada: raises 2023 GDP estimate to +1.4%

Bank of Canada: raises 2023 GDP estimate to +1.4%

The Bank of Canada recently updated its growth forecast for 2023, from an estimated 1.0% in January to a new 1.4%. In its Quarterly Report on Monetary Policy, the institute also highlighted a lower risk of recession for the current year.

Regarding inflation, the Canadian central bank expects a rapid decline to 3% by mid-2023, but believes the 2% target will not be reached before the end of 2024. In January, the institute limited to arguing that inflation would fall to 2% in 2024.

The Bank of Canada said annualized growth would reach 2.3% in the first quarter, then settle at less than 1.0% for the rest of 2023. “Quarterly growth is expected to be weak for the rest of the year , and then gradually recover over the course of 2024,” the institute said.

Finally, he reduced his 2024 growth forecast to 1.3%, from 1.8% estimated in January, and forecasts an economic expansion of 2.5% in 2025.

