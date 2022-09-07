Home Business Bank of Canada raises rates by another 75bps
Business

Bank of Canada raises rates by another 75bps

by admin

The Bank of Canada (BoC) raised its policy rate by 75bps to 3.25%, in line with market expectations. The new tightening comes after the surprise 100bp hike in July and brings the cumulative policy tightening to 300bp since February.

“The Bank of Canada continues to worry about excess demand and high inflation expectations despite recent weaker inflation and GDP values,” comment analysts at Ing who see further hikes coming, but likely at a slower pace. with the official rate set to reach 4% before the end of the year.

See also  Wall Street up, Tesla and Coinbase good with Bitcoin recovering + 11%. JP Morgan: 'Buy the Dip' on equities

You may also like

Large-scale distribution, investigation into a round of false...

Mo-Fr: closes the first half of 2022 with...

The all-Italian Pirelli boat launched in Genoa to...

Kim Kardashian launches her own private equity with...

An app with job opportunities for 2 million...

Piazza Affari closes little move on the eve...

The alarm of the bakers: the price of...

Nancai Talks You Know｜The 2022 Top 500 Private...

Google Maps, here is the new function to...

Wall Street on the rise, Powell speaks tomorrow....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy