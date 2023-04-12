Home Business Bank of Canada: rates unchanged at 4.5%, soft landing more likely
Bank of Canada: rates unchanged at 4.5%, soft landing more likely

The Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged for a second consecutive meeting, saying recent data is boosting its confidence that inflation will continue to slow.

Canada’s central bank officials kept the overnight lending rate at 4.5%, in line with economists’ expectations, reiterating they were still ready to raise borrowing costs if necessary.

The institute has updated its growth projections for this year. The new forecasts suggest an increasing probability of a soft landing. This could dampen market expectations for a rate cut, which swap traders are pricing in later this year.

