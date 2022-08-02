On August 2, the official website of Bank of Communications issued a risk warning on book-entry precious metal business.

The Bank of Communications said that recently, the price of precious metals in the international market has fluctuated violently, and the risk of investment transactions has increased. The risk warning for book-entry precious metal business is as follows:

1. The market has fluctuated a lot recently. In order to prevent sudden market risks, it is recommended that customers with positions do a good job in investment risk management and control, rationally arrange investment transactions, actively control risk exposures, and reduce the size of positions.

2. According to Article 19 of the “Book-entry Precious Metals Business Rules of the Bank of Communications”, the bank has the right to make adjustments in accordance with national macro policies, laws and regulations or regulatory provisions, to meet the needs of extreme market conditions, product risk management needs, and its own business adjustment needs , system changes or emergencies, etc.Suspend or shut down some or all product trading instruments.

Source of cover image: Every reporter Zhu Wanping



