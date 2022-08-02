Home Business Bank of Communications reminds important risks related to this business | Daily Economic News
Business

Bank of Communications reminds important risks related to this business | Daily Economic News

by admin
Bank of Communications reminds important risks related to this business | Daily Economic News

On August 2, the official website of Bank of Communications issued a risk warning on book-entry precious metal business.

The Bank of Communications said that recently, the price of precious metals in the international market has fluctuated violently, and the risk of investment transactions has increased. The risk warning for book-entry precious metal business is as follows:

1. The market has fluctuated a lot recently. In order to prevent sudden market risks, it is recommended that customers with positions do a good job in investment risk management and control, rationally arrange investment transactions, actively control risk exposures, and reduce the size of positions.

2. According to Article 19 of the “Book-entry Precious Metals Business Rules of the Bank of Communications”, the bank has the right to make adjustments in accordance with national macro policies, laws and regulations or regulatory provisions, to meet the needs of extreme market conditions, product risk management needs, and its own business adjustment needs , system changes or emergencies, etc.Suspend or shut down some or all product trading instruments.

Source of cover image: Every reporter Zhu Wanping


Copyright Notice

1This article is an original work of “Daily Economic News“.

2

Without the authorization of “Daily Economic News“, it may not be used in any way, including but not limited to reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images, etc. Violators will be held accountable.

3Copyright cooperation telephone: 021-60900099.

See also  Hengtai Aipu replied to the letter of concern: Zhang Houji and other 4 directors seriously interfered with the independent directors of the company in exercising their functions and powers in accordance with the law – yqqlm

You may also like

Uber: revenues up 105% in the second quarter

Ipe Business school confirms a high occupancy rate...

Winkelmann of Lamborghini: “We have orders for the...

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: In the...

Wall Street opens the session in the red,...

The Friends of Genoa foundation is born to...

Keda Manufacturing listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange:...

Google, Codacons: the fine imposed by Agcom for...

Northbound funds bought a net 415 million yuan...

Italy of olive oil against the EU proposal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy