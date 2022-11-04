Home Business Bank of England announces biggest rate hike in 33 years, warns economy may be in recession until 2024
Business

by admin
First Financial 2022-11-04 16:15:23

The Bank of England announced on the 3rd that it would raise the benchmark interest rate from 2.25% to 3%. The Bank of England said the economy has continued to shrink since the third quarter and slipped into a technical recession that is expected to last into the first half of 2024.

