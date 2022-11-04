Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

2022-11-04

The Bank of England announced on the 3rd that it would raise the benchmark interest rate from 2.25% to 3%. The Bank of England said the economy has continued to shrink since the third quarter and slipped into a technical recession that is expected to last into the first half of 2024.

Bank of England announces biggest rate hike in 33 years, warns economy may be in recession until 2024