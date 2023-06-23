Bank of England: bets on rates rise to 6.25%

Money market investors expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates to 6.25%, the highest level in 20 years, which could negatively impact the UK housing market, borrowers and the overall economy. general.

Forecasts imply a further increase of 125 basis points. This repricing comes after officials accelerated the pace of hikes this week, with a 50 bp hike, due to faster-than-expected inflation.

The latest data on consumer prices for the week showed that inflation remained at 8.7% in May, recording a value higher than expected for the fourth consecutive month and prompting a reassessment of rate forecasts. About a month ago, investors were betting that the Bank of England’s key rate would peak below 5%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

