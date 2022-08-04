Home Business Bank of England proceeds with a 50bp rate hike – the most aggressive squeeze since 1995
Business

Bank of England proceeds with a 50bp rate hike – the most aggressive squeeze since 1995

by admin

The Bank of England announced that it had raised UK rates by 50 basis points, at the strongest pace in 27 years, to 1.75%, confirming its increasingly aggressive fight against UK inflation. Monetary tightening has been the strongest since 1995. This is the sixth consecutive rate hike by the Bank of England. The move was widely discounted by the markets, after the publication of the inflation figure, which jumped in June to the new record of the last 40 years, at 9.4%, thanks to the boom in food and energy prices.

See also  Focus on ESG, Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchange supports the high-quality development of a green, low-carbon economy | ESG | High-quality development | Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchange_Sina Technology

You may also like

Wall Street: futures turn positive. Maxi comeback S&P...

Investors, inflation and war have brought down optimism...

Tim: analysts sift through the accounts and upward...

Banca Ifis: net profit grows by 50% to...

The 2nd Consumer Expo attracts more than 1,600...

Tim: weak on the stock market after half-yearly...

Four products were “unloaded” and three Penghua fund...

Siav lands on Euronext Growth Milan, stock rises...

Tesla develops its own recruiting software to reduce...

Bip switches from ego to fair system to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy