The Bank of England announced that it had raised UK rates by 50 basis points, at the strongest pace in 27 years, to 1.75%, confirming its increasingly aggressive fight against UK inflation. Monetary tightening has been the strongest since 1995. This is the sixth consecutive rate hike by the Bank of England. The move was widely discounted by the markets, after the publication of the inflation figure, which jumped in June to the new record of the last 40 years, at 9.4%, thanks to the boom in food and energy prices.