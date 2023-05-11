Bank of England raises interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

The Bank of England raised UK interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points. Getty Images

The Bank of England raised UK interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. It was the twelfth rate hike in a row. Great Britain suffers from particularly high inflation. It was still 10.1 percent in March. The Bank of England thus concludes the latest round of interest rates. At the beginning of May, the ECB and the Fed raised the key interest rates for the euro zone and the USA again.

In the fight against the particularly high Inflation in the UK has the Bank of England (BoE) die policy rates increased again. The British central bank increased its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.5 percent. It is now the twelfth interest rate hike in a row since the end of 2021. At the time, the interest rate was just above the zero line. The key interest rate is currently at a 15-year high.

The British central bank thus decided the latest round of interest rates. At the beginning of May, the US Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) also increased key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points each. The Fed raised the range for the US to 5 to 5.25 percent. The ECB increased the key interest rate for the euro zone to 3.75 percent.

The Bank of England also hinted at further interest rate hikes to 4.75 percent over the summer. The decision in London was made by a vote of seven to two. Two members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) advocated leaving interest rates unchanged.

Die Inflation in Britain is also very high compared to industrialized countries. In March, it was still in the double digits at 10.1 percent. For comparison: In the USA, the inflation rate has now fallen to 4.9 percent, the lowest value in two years. In Germany, the inflation rate in April was 7.2 percent, in the euro zone 7.6 percent.

Bank of England defends rate hike against price shocks

In your Statement goes the Bank of England the discussion as to whether interest rate hikes by the central banks are now having too strong a braking effect on the economy and increasing the risk of new crises. “Risks remain, but barring another shock, tightening credit conditions linked to recent developments in the global banking sector are likely to have little impact on GDP,” writes the BoE.

Gross domestic product (GPI) is expected to stagnate in the first half of this year. “Economic activity was less weak than expected in February and the Committee now believes that demand developments are likely to be much stronger,” the central bank writes. Despite the ongoing rate hikes, she is now more optimistic about the British economy than she was a few months ago.

This also applies to the British labor market. “Although there are signs that the labor market is beginning to ease, it is likely to remain tighter in the near term than in the February report,” writes the BoE. “The unemployment rate is now expected to remain below four percent through the end of 2024, before rising to around 4.5 percent in the second half of the forecast period.”