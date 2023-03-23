The Bank of England raised UK interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points. Getty Images

The Bank of England raised UK interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. It slowed down the pace of its rate hikes. Great Britain suffers from particularly high inflation. It had even risen to 10.4 percent in February. Despite the banking crisis, the US Fed and the European Central Bank had previously raised their key interest rates by 0.25 and 0.5 percentage points respectively.

In the fight against the particularly high inflation in Great Britain, the Bank of England (BoE) has again increased its key interest rates. The British central bank increased its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.25 percent. It is now the eleventh rate hike in a row. However, the Bank of England slowed down the pace of its rate hikes from the last 0.5 percentage points.

The British central bank followed the US Fed, which also raised its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 4.75 to 5.0 percent on Wednesday. Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) even increased the two key interest rates for the euro area by 0.5 percentage points to three and 3.5 percent, respectively.

The decision in London was made by a vote of seven to two. Two members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) advocated leaving interest rates unchanged.

Inflation in Great Britain is also very high compared to the industrialized countries. Surprisingly, in February it even rose from 10.1 to 10.4 percent.

Bank of England defends rate hike against price shocks

In your Statement goes the Bank of England on whether interest rate hikes by central banks are an appropriate tool against inflation, which has also been triggered by price shocks. She writes: Our mandate “states clearly that the inflation target applies at all times”. The framework recognizes that shocks and disruptions can also cause inflation to deviate from target. “The economy has faced a series of very large and overlapping shocks,” writes the Bank of England. “Monetary policy will ensure that inflation returns to the 2% target on a sustained basis as it continues to adjust to these shocks over the medium term. Monetary policy is also working towards anchoring longer-term inflation expectations at the 2% target.”

