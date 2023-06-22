Bank of England surprisingly raises interest rates by 0.5 percentage points

The Bank of England raised UK interest rates by 0.5 percentage points. Getty Images

The Bank of England has surprisingly increased interest rates in Great Britain by 0.5 percentage points.

In doing so, she reacted to the fact that inflation in Great Britain remained at the very high level of 8.7 percent. The core rate of inflation had even risen in May.

The 13th interest rate hike in a row increases concerns about a crisis in the British real estate market. Rising mortgage rates could overwhelm homeowners, force them to sell or default on loans.

In its fight against high inflation, the British central bank has surprisingly increased the pace of its rate hikes. The Bank of England raised interest rates by 0.50 percentage points to 5.0 percent on Thursday. Analysts had expected a smaller move of 0.25 percentage points.

It is the 13th interest rate hike in a row by the British central bank since the end of 2021. At the time, the interest rate was just above the zero line. The key interest rate is currently at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

The background is the particularly stubborn and high inflation in Great Britain. Although the Bank of England started the interest rate hike earlier than the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Fed, the inflation rate in Great Britain is still significantly higher. In May it remained at 8.7 percent. Core inflation excluding energy and food even rose from 6.8 to 7.1 percent.

For comparison: In the euro zone and also in Germany, inflation fell to 6.1 percent in May. At 4.0 percent, the inflation rate in the USA is again lower than before the start of the Ukraine war.

Real estate time bomb

The interest rate hike fuels fears of a crisis in the British real estate market. Mortgage interest rates are likely to rise further. In Great Britain, however, millions of homeowners have loans with variable interest rates without the interest rate fixation that is usual in Germany. Around 7.5 million households are affected. A survey found that almost half of mortgage holders are already struggling with credit and bills.

Owners are also concerned that house prices have fallen significantly. In April, a property cost on average £286,000. That was £7,000 down on the September 2022 high, according to ONS.

Headwinds for the UK economy

The British economy is already feeling the headwind of the sharp interest rate hikes. The UK national debt has also increased. At the end of May, a debt ratio of more than 100 percent of economic output (GDP) was marked for the first time in 62 years, as the statistics office announced. In absolute terms, according to the ONS, the debt level was almost £2.6 trillion (around three trillion euros).

The development is putting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government under pressure from two sides: Sunak has not only promised to do something about the sharp rise in the cost of living. The prime minister also wants to put public finances in order.

