Bank of Guatemala Updates Quetzal-Dollar Exchange Rate as of September 14, 2023

The Bank of Guatemala recently announced the updated exchange rate of the quetzal against the dollar on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The exchange rate for the day is Q7.87117, with a slight variation of 0.00199. This information was provided as part of the consultation for the main economic indicators of Guatemala and the world. Readers can stay informed about the latest economic updates by visiting the front page of Soy502.com every day.

