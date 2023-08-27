Bank of Hangzhou’s Interim Report Reveals Double Revenue and Profit Growth, but Capital Adequacy Raises Concerns

Hangzhou Bank, one of the leading city commercial banks, has released its interim report for the first half of 2023. The report shows impressive growth in revenue and profit, but also highlights challenges in terms of capital adequacy.

According to the report, Hangzhou Bank achieved an operating income of 18.356 billion yuan in the first half of the year, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.09%. Net profit also saw significant growth, reaching 8.326 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 26.29%. The basic earnings per share also showed a positive trend, with a year-on-year increase of 28.3%.

However, a closer look at the quarterly performance reveals a slight slowdown in growth rates. In the second quarter alone, the bank’s revenue and net profit attributable to the mother increased by 4.6% and 24.5% year-on-year, respectively. Although these figures are still impressive, they represent a decrease compared to the first quarter.

In terms of asset quality, Hangzhou Bank continues to maintain a relatively low non-performing loan ratio of 0.76%, which remained flat month-on-month and decreased slightly year-on-year. The provision coverage ratio, an important indicator of a bank’s ability to cover potential loan losses, was at 571.1%, showing a month-on-month increase of 2.4% but a year-on-year decrease of 10.5%.

While these figures indicate the bank’s strength in managing loan risks, there have been concerns about its capital adequacy. Hangzhou Bank’s provision coverage ratio is significantly higher than the industry average, leading to suspicions of “hidden profits.” In response to market doubts, the bank initially planned a huge additional issuance of 12.5 billion yuan in June. However, due to the strong reaction, the bank quickly lowered the upper limit of additional issuance to 8 billion yuan.

The bank’s core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, a key indicator of a bank’s financial soundness, stood at 8.1% at the end of the first quarter. Although this ratio has improved, it remains at the lower end among listed city commercial banks. Regulatory requirements state that the core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio should not be lower than 7.5%, indicating that Hangzhou Bank is close to the regulatory red line.

Facing a challenging external operating environment and narrowing interest rate gaps, Hangzhou Bank is under increasing pressure to maintain profitability. The bank’s decision to seek exogenous financing from the market instead of relying on releasing profits and conducting endogenous financing has raised questions in the industry. Since its listing in 2016, the bank has raised a total of about 52.16 billion yuan through various capital supplements. However, the scale of dividends paid to shareholders, totaling only 9.394 billion yuan, is significantly smaller.

To address its capital needs, Hangzhou Bank has also announced a bond financing plan of up to 65 billion yuan. As of August 25, the bank’s total market value was less than 70 billion yuan, raising concerns about the feasibility of the plan.

In conclusion, Hangzhou Bank’s interim report highlights its impressive revenue and profit growth, but also raises concerns about its capital adequacy. As the bank faces increasing operating pressure and regulatory requirements, its approach to financing and performance in the coming months will be closely watched by analysts and investors.

