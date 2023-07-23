Bank of Italy, -20% consumption of fuel for heating

“Compared to 2021, there was an overall reduction of 20 per cent in fuel consumption by the Bank of Italy for heating and related emissions, due to the energy saving measures introduced by national legislation and the efficiency interventionsor made”. This is what emerges from the Bank of Italy’s 2023 Environmental Report which explains how electricity consumption “has decreased by 2 percent”.

Bank of Italy strategy

Numerous initiatives are also underway to further reduce energy consumption and the use of fossil fuels through: interventions on buildings and technological systems (for example the renewal of air conditioning systems and thermal power stations; the replacement of windows and doors and insulation; the installation of LED lights; the adoption of smart systems for thermoregulation of work environments and lighting integrated with presence sensors; the implementation of punctual monitoring systems to identify targeted actions to reduce consumption).

And yet the electrification of heating systems (with the installation of heat pumps to replace traditional fossil fuel systems such as methane gas and diesel with advantages in terms of lower greenhouse gas emissions); the adoption of management measures (such as, for example, the maintenance, in the offices, for the 2023 summer season of ambient temperatures 1°C higher than the value envisaged for public buildings).

Renewable focus

The Bank, which already purchases only electricity produced from renewable sources, is progressively increasing the share of self-produced energy from photovoltaic plants: the construction site for the construction of a photovoltaic system which will produce 380,000 kWh when fully operational per year at the Donato Menichella Center in Frascati (building already certified according to the ISO 50001 standard); further plants have been designed for some Branches in the area. Furthermore, in 2022, the Bank’s overall environmental footprint improved compared to 2021.

Cut emissions

In 2022, the Bank’s total greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 2 per cent compared to the previous year, remaining at levels approximately 22 per cent lower than in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year. The Bank’s main sources of greenhouse gas emissions are: energy and building management (44 percent); mobility (home-work commutes and business trips, 31 per cent).

In 2022, there was an increase in greenhouse gas emissions associated with the life cycle of banknotes, due to the greater quantity of raw materials purchased to meet the higher number of pieces to be printed assigned to the Bank (807 million banknotes compared to 663 million in 2021). For this reason, to reduce the environmental impact associated with the distribution of cash from the production site to the branches, the Bank is proceeding with the gradual renewal of the fleet of armored vehicles used for transport with models in line with the most recent European directives on emissions.

Furthermore, from 2023 all worn-out banknotes withdrawn are sent to waste-to-energy plants, in line with the decisions taken within the Eurosystem (last year the percentage of worn banknotes sent to waste-to-energy plants was just under 90 per cent). Some preliminary studies are underway on the possibility of reusing frayed banknotes in a circular economy perspective (for example in building materials).

– photo: Fotogramma Agency –

(ITALPRESS).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

