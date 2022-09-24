In the first eight months of the current year, around 300,000 jobs were created in the non-agricultural private sector, net of seasonal factors.

This is how Bankitalia reveals in a report dedicated to the labor market and produced together with the Ministry of Labor and Anpal. In detail, it emerges that in the summer period, however, the dynamics of employee employment slowed down markedly: between July and August almost 35,000 new jobs were registered, less than half of the more than 80,000 in the previous two months (100,000 in the period March-April).

Fixed-term contracts, which are more sensitive to cyclical conditions, have recorded a negative balance since June. Since the beginning of 2022, they have contributed only one-fifth to the increase in regular employment, compared to 70 percent in the first eight months of 2021. On the contrary, the growth of permanent employment has continued, which has also benefited from numerous transformations of existing contracts. The contribution of apprenticeships remained negative.

The slowdown in the labor market in the last two months has affected both genders, affected by the deceleration of services and, especially for the male component, that of construction.