At the end of 2021, the net wealth of Italian households amounted to 10,422 billion euros; compared to the previous year, it grew by 3% in nominal terms but decreased slightly in relation to gross disposable income (from 8.71 to 8.66). This was noted by Bankitalia in the publication “The wealth of institutional sectors in Italy: 2005-2021”.

Despite the slight increase in the value of homes, after the prolonged phase of decline since 2012, writes via Nazionale, the weight of this component on gross wealth decreased in 2021 by more than one percentage point, from 46.6 to 45.4%. The value of financial assets grew (+6.6%), driven by capital gains on shares and mutual fund units. The increase in deposits was also significant, albeit lower than that observed in 2020. Financial liabilities grew by 3.7%, mainly due to the effect of the loan component. Compared to some advanced economies, in 2021 the net wealth of Italian households grew at a lower rate, making it among the lowest in per capita terms.

