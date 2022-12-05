Second day of hearings on the Maneuver of the Meloni government. Many issues are under consideration: there is discussion on the 60 euro limit for sanctions on shopkeepers who do not accept digital payments via Pos, but also on pensions, with the majority pressing to review the very penalizing mechanism of the Women’s Option.

In the large hall there are just 4 present: on the stage of the speakers there is the president of the Senate Commission, Nicola Calandrini of FdI, and in the audience only 3 ladies, all from the opposition, Luigi Marattin of Italia Viva, Ubaldo Pagano and Silvia Roggiani of the Pd. In connection there are 3 other parliamentarians present. Before the hearing of Fabrizio Balassone, head of the economic structure service of the Bank of Italy’s Department of Economics and Statistics, begins, Marattin takes the floor and asks for the count of those present, there are 7, and asks that the number be recorded in the minutes. «I have been asking for years to abolish the useless liturgy of hearings, and replace them with the sending of detailed written contributions. They have always replied to me – including a few days ago – that it is not possible because the right of parliamentarians to participate in the hearing would be limited », the Renzian deputy tweeted shortly after.

During the discussion, the first criticisms of the budget law arrive: the cash ceiling and pos are used to combat crime, while the flat tax penalizes employees. Even the Cnel points the finger against the increase in the ceiling on cash and the amnesties that “do not help against the fight against tax evasion”.

Bank of Italy against the manoeuvre: "The ceiling on counts is useful, it fights tax evasion and crime"

Basic income

In a hearing to the joint House and Senate budget committees on the budget law, Balassone added that “the introduction of the citizen’s income represented a significant step in the modernization of the welfare of our country” and according to INPS no income in 2020 there would have been “one million more poor individuals”. The current set-up, however, has critical issues especially as a measure to accompany work, and the “reform announced by the government could strengthen” this aspect.

A reduction in the duration of the income is expected for 2023, which will affect “about 846,000 individuals, i.e. just over one out of five beneficiaries”. If only beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59 are considered, the cut will affect more than a third of them, explained the president. «The reduction of the duration – underlined the president of Istat – would mainly involve small households (in particular it involves more than half of single individuals) and the male component, and would invest almost half of the beneficiaries aged between 45 and 59 years old,” he added. Furthermore, the reduction “includes a third of NEETs between the ages of 18 and 29 who are beneficiaries of the Income, and is characterized by slightly higher levels of education than the rest of the beneficiaries belonging to the same age group”.

«There is a lack of an approach aimed at combating tax evasion, which the Cnel has repeatedly called for and which had guided the action of the executive in recent years; on the contrary, the repeated recourse to the instrument of amnesty and the extension of the ceiling to the use of cash seem to go in the opposite direction», commented the president of Cnel Tiziano Treu, highlighting «reservations and concerns on the measure concerning the citizen’s income». «The positions taken for some time by Cnel in this regard call for caution. The parties, in any case, recognize the need not to abolish but to review the institution in several points”, continued Treu, explaining that “the implementation of the measure has revealed critical issues that should be resolved during ‘maintenance’, focusing on strengthening and refining administrative systems that minimize the risk of abuse”.

Flax tax

In maneuver «some of the measures not connected to the energy emergency present critical aspects that the Bank of Italy has repeatedly reported in the past with reference to similar measures. The discrepancy in tax treatment between employees and the self-employed, and within these between those subject to a flat-rate regime and excluded, has increased», continued Fabrizio Balassone, adding that «in a period of high inflation, the coexistence of a tax regime flat and one subject to progressiveness such as the irperf entails a further penalty for those subject to the latter”.

Account and Pos

“These measures, contrary to what has happened in recent years, go in the direction of facilitating the use of cash”. The head of Bankitalia’s economics department also intervened on the raising of the ceiling on the use of cash from one thousand to 5 thousand euros and the halt to penalties for those who do not accept card payments under 60 euros. “The provisions on cash payments and the introduction of institutes, which reduce the tax burden for non-compliant taxpayers, risk coming into conflict with the push towards modernization of the country that animates the Pnrr and with the need to continue to reduce tax evasion”, underlined Balassone.

For Cnel «the fight against tax evasion is fundamental. For months we have organized a complex analysis of the entire tax system, with proposals for reform. Ours is a strong reminder to continue this fight and some measures do not help in this direction, but risk going in the opposite direction, in particular those on the use of cash”. Treu highlighted that “the dissemination of electronic money is important because it favors the verification and effectiveness of the resources transmitted and also because it is useful for many traceability operations for the Revenue Agency”. Furthermore, Treu said again, “the amnesties, even if it has been specified that they are not real amnesties but a scrapping of files and a reduction in penalties, do not help”.

Pnrr, decisive investments and reforms

“The full implementation of the reforms and investments of the Pnrr will be able to make a decisive contribution to economic growth and consequently to the improvement of public finances”. This is what Balassone said.