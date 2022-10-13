MILANO – Also Bank of Italy considerably revises the growth estimates of our country downwards. In the base scenario, Via Nazionale assumes a growth of Pil by 3.3 per cent this year, to 0.3 in 2023 and to 1.4 in 2024. In the update note with respect to the July bulletin (which do not reflect those conducted within the ECB), however, “a high degree of uncertainty prevails “. In the event of an adverse scenario with a total blockade of supplies and a slowdown in trade, GDP would expand by 3 percent this year, contract by more than 1.5 percent in 2023 and only return to moderate growth in 2024.

Domenico Fanizza (IMF): “The government pays attention to deficit spending. Aid only to the weak “ by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli

12 October 2022



Inflation, on the other hand, would be 8.5% on the average in 2022, mainly due to the strong increases in energy prices, which are reflected in the general price index both directly and indirectly due to their impact on the other components; the rise in food prices would also contribute significantly. Subsequently, a gradual stabilization of energy prices, albeit at high levels, and the attenuation of supply bottlenecks would favor a gradual reduction in inflation, which would reach 6.5% on average in 2023 and 2.3. % in 2024.

In an adverse scenario, with the total stop of energy supplies from Russia to Europe starting from the last quarter of the current year, GDP “would expand by 3 percent this year, contract by over 1.5 per cent in 2023 and would return to moderate growth only in 2024. Consumer inflation, slightly higher in the current year than in the baseline scenario, would continue to rise next year, exceeding 9 per cent, and then fall decisively in 2024 “

In the baseline scenario, “household consumption would contract in the first half of 2023, affected by the impact of strong price growth on disposable income, and then rise again in the remainder of the year, thanks to the gradual decline in inflation and uncertainty; this would result in an average decline of 0.4 per cent in 2023 “compared to the 0.5% assumed in the July bulletin. For 2022, the figure is revised upwards from 2.3 to 2.9%.