For 31.2 per cent of companies, the difficulties related to the cost of energy increased compared to the previous quarter (the share was 17.7 per cent in the

three months earlier). The picture is particularly unfavorable for construction companies, among which 73 per cent experienced similar or greater difficulties compared to the previous quarter (from 68.1), compared to 65.2 among those in industry in the strict sense (from 56.9) and 43.7 in services (from 35.4). This is what emerges from the Bank of Italy survey on inflation and growth expectations conducted for the third quarter of 2022.

As a result of the high energy costs, over two thirds of companies expect to increase their sales prices in the next three months; the increase will be marked respectively for 26.5, 14.9 and 20.5 per cent of companies in industry in the strict sense, services and construction (from 14.4, 9.8 and 14.4 in the previous survey). The survey by the institute of via Nazionale shows that, as in the previous quarter, the problems of procurement of raw materials and intermediate inputs affected about 60% of companies in industry in the strict sense and services and about 85 percent of those in construction.

“The impulse in demand, which had supported activity in the last few quarters, has failed and the expectations of companies do not foreshadow a recovery in the coming months”, remarks Bank of Italy. The worsening of the judgments on the conditions for investing was associated with a moderate downward revision of the investment plans for 2022 by industrial companies in the strict sense and services, which however would continue to increase spending.