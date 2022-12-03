Home Business Bank of Italy: €-coin index decreases in November
Bank of Italy: €-coin index decreases in November

In November €-coin fell (to -0.62 from -0.31 in October) after the temporary improvement in October. €-coin – developed by the Bank of Italy – provides a real-time synthetic estimate of the current economic situation in the euro area, expressing this indication in terms of quarterly GDP growth rate excluding the most erratic components (seasonality, errors measurement and short-term volatility). The performance of the indicator mainly reflects the new deterioration in confidence in manufacturing businesses, down for the ninth consecutive month.

See also  Tourism, the president of Federalberghi: "Great difficulty in finding workers". Even the supermarkets in trouble

