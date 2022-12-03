In November €-coin fell (to -0.62 from -0.31 in October) after the temporary improvement in October. €-coin – developed by the Bank of Italy – provides a real-time synthetic estimate of the current economic situation in the euro area, expressing this indication in terms of quarterly GDP growth rate excluding the most erratic components (seasonality, errors measurement and short-term volatility). The performance of the indicator mainly reflects the new deterioration in confidence in manufacturing businesses, down for the ninth consecutive month.