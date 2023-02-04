In January the €-coin increased for the second consecutive month, returning slightly positive (to 0.06, from -0.23 in December). The growth of the indicator, as announced by Bank of Italy, mainly reflected the substantial stability of the GDP in the fourth quarter and the improvement of the qualitative indicators relating to businesses. The €-coin – developed by the Bank of Italy – provides a real-time synthetic estimate of the current economic situation in the euro area, expressing this indication in terms of

quarterly growth rate of GDP excluding the most erratic components (seasonality, measurement errors and short-term volatility).