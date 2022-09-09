Bank of Italy releases the latest data – those relating to the month of July – on mortgages, interest rates and loans. In July, the interest rates on loans disbursed in the month to households for the purchase of homes including ancillary costs (Annual Effective Global Rate, APR) stood at 2.45 per cent (2.37 in June), while those on new consumer credit disbursements to 8.48 per cent (8.34 in the previous month). This is what emerges from the publication Banks and money of the Bank of Italy.

In particular, the interest rates on new loans to non-financial companies were equal to 1.31% (1.44 in the previous month), those for amounts up to 1 million euro were equal to 2.01%, while the rates on new loans exceeding this threshold stood at 1.01 per cent. The interest rates on all outstanding deposits amounted to 0.32 per cent (0.31 in the previous month).

In July, loans to the private sector, corrected on the basis of the harmonized methodology agreed within the European System of Central Banks, grew by 3.9% over 12 months (3.2% in June). Loans to households rose by 4% over 12 months (4.1% in June) and loans to non-financial companies by 3.7% (versus 2.6%). Private sector deposits grew by 3.5% over 12 months (compared to 3% in June); bond funding decreased by 8.7% year on year (-7.1% in June). The interest rates on new loans to non-financial companies were 1.31% (1.44% in June), those for amounts up to 1 million at 2.01%, the rates on new loans above this threshold at 1.01%. The interest rates on deposits were 0.32% (from 0.31%).