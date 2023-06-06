Bank of Italy, Giorgetti wants Panetta for the after Visco. Franco candidate for the EIB

Bank of Italy, Panetta without rivals. Italy is also aiming for the EIB

The race to win the seat of Ignatius Visco as the new governor of the Bank of Italy it has now officially begun, but according to what Economy Minister Giancarlo let slip Giorgettiit would also be already finished. Fabio’s candidacy is too strong – reads La Stampa Panettacurrently on the board of the Bcethe Northern League does not seem to have many doubts about who will sit in the seat that will leave Visco free at the end October: “We have the name in mind, but I prefer to leave it to the newspapers”. Giorgetti is instead more explicit on its predecessor Daniel Franco for the guide Atthe European Investment Bank: “He’s a high-profile figure, a solid candidate“.

The number one in via XX Settembre – continues La Stampa – then focused on the Pnrr and on the complicated negotiation with the EU for the renegotiation of the Plan which remains on the high seas. Giorgetti defends the complexity of the Italian project that defines “the largest and most ambitious in Europe” and then admits the problem relating to bureaucracy “which we are trying to streamline”. The minister reiterates that he does not want “give up nothing” of the funds assigned by Brussels to Italy “in particular if they are resources at convenient rates”. Meanwhile from Bruxellesthe European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentilonireiterated that Italy should “seize this wonderful opportunity rather than seeing what is not there and what we are lagging behind. For Italy, the impact is a lot of stuff“.

