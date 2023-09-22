Home » Bank of Italy goes undercover: undercover checks at bank branches
Bank of Italy goes undercover: undercover checks at bank branches

MILANO – Also Bank of Italy goes undercover. Starting from September – we read in a press release – Via Nazionale “will carry out a ‘pilot exercise’ mystery shopping. Those in charge of the business will present themselves “incognito” at some bank branches asking for information and assistance on banking products and services”.

Mystery shopping is a survey technique already widespread in the private sector which involves the use of people posing as customers to test the quality of services or performances. “Within the scope of supervision – explains the Bank of Italy –, mystery shopping will allow us to better examine the relationship between the teller clerk and the customer with regard, for example, to the preparation of the staff, the compliance of the product offered with the needs represented by the customer, to the presentation and use of transparency documentation, to the placement of specific products, possibly different from those requested by the customer himself”.

The outcome of this initiative, however, specifies Via Nazionale, will not lead to fines or sanctions. “The results of the incognito visits may represent a contribution to supervisory action, even if they will not independently initiate sanctioning procedures, underlines Bank of Italy.

