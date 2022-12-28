Home Business Bank of Italy: in 2021, elimination of non-performing loans for around 17 billion
Bank of Italy: in 2021, elimination of non-performing loans for around 17 billion

Bank of Italy: in 2021, elimination of non-performing loans for around 17 billion

In 2021, non-performing loans for around 17 billion were closed (eliminated from the balance sheets). The figure, although lower than in previous years (25 billion in 2020), is more than double the number of new non-performing entries (7 billion) and, as a percentage of outstanding non-performing loans at the end of the previous year, is higher than the 2020 value (42% vs. 38%).

Thus the new Note on financial stability and supervision “The recovery rates of bad loans in 2021”, by Bank of Italy which updates to 2021 the estimates on the recovery rates of bad loans, already published starting from 2017 in previous Notes on financial stability and supervision .

The decrease compared to 2020, the document reads, is mainly attributable to lower sales on the market (from 20 to 14 billion) and largely reflects the reduction over time in the amount of these loans in banks’ balance sheets. Compared to 2020, the average recovery rate of positions sold on the market decreased (from 33% to 29%); the decrease is mainly attributable to a limited number of transactions of large amounts involving non-performing loans with a high age and a low quality of the underlying, which were carried out with lower than average recovery rates. For non-performing positions closed on an ordinary basis, the recovery rate remained substantially stable (45%).

The average recovery rate on non-performing loans backed by collateral decreased to 38% (40% in 2020) exclusively as a result of the reduction observed on transferred positions (from 38% to 34%), while it increased on internally managed positions (from 48% % to 50%). For positions not backed by collateral, the average recovery rate was 25%, down on the previous year (26%) both on the non-performing loans transferred (from 23% to 22%) and on those subject to recovery procedures ordinary recovery (from 38% to 35%).

