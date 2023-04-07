In 2023, the world economy is expected to slow down, but less than expected last autumn. Thus Bankitalia in its usual way Economic Bulletin.

In the first few months of the year, the weakness of the world economy and of international trade continued, connected with the continuing geopolitical uncertainty and with the persistence of inflation at high levels in the main advanced economies. International institutions confirm the prospect of a slowdown in global GDP for the current year, albeit less pronounced than estimated in the autumn of 2022.