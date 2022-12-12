It is a clash between Bank of Italy and the government. In recent days, via Nazionale in a hearing in the Chamber, he had raised his criticisms regarding the budget maneuver. Subsequently, the undersecretary Giovanbattista Fazzolari in recent days had underlined how the institute was “financed by private individuals” and had interests in it. “Bankitalia is owned by private banks, it is an institution that has a vision, legitimately, and this vision makes it deem it more appropriate that there is no longer any use of cash. However, this is not the ECB’s vision”, said Fazzolari, while emphasizing that he recognized the institution’s autonomy.

The reply from Governor Ignazio Visco was not long in coming, who replied from Ansa: “We do not depend on the banks, Bankitalia is autonomous in its judgment but it is also independent by law, because it is constitutionally recognized by the Treaty establishing the European Central Bank and the European system of central banks of which we are a part. When it is said that the ECB thinks one thing and Bank of Italy thinks another, it is wrong”. In short, there is no “strong power,” there is no one to tell me what to do nor do I have the power to have anything done.