Home Business Bank of Italy, MLPS, Anpal: employment grows in the first two months of 2023
Business

Bank of Italy, MLPS, Anpal: employment grows in the first two months of 2023

by admin
Bank of Italy, MLPS, Anpal: employment grows in the first two months of 2023

After the marked slowdown in the second half of last year, in the first two months of 2023 the demand for labor in the non-agricultural private sector returned to growing at a rapid pace.

So reveals a joint note from the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies (MLPS), the Bank

of Italy and the National Agency for Active Labor Policies (ANPAL). Over 100,000 jobs were created between January and February, net of terminations, an increase more than double that of the previous two-month period and about a third higher than in the same months of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

See also  iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to have rounded corners to match the huge camera module - Apple iPhone

You may also like

Mollicone crime, the Arma appeals and asks for...

Burst! Biden speaks out urgently, and Yellen holds...

Energy prices: Many Germans ignore energy aid

Society – News: Slight majority of women against...

Consumers, Martina Donini new national president of Udicon

Xiaomi executives interpret Q4 financial report: In the...

Everything on stocks: ETFs, funds, certificates – hidden...

Ronzulli: “But don’t you invite me to buy...

Finances: Fratzscher warns of dramatic consequences if the...

Rate hike, few benefits and tripled inflation: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy