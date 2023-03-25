After the marked slowdown in the second half of last year, in the first two months of 2023 the demand for labor in the non-agricultural private sector returned to growing at a rapid pace.

So reveals a joint note from the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies (MLPS), the Bank

of Italy and the National Agency for Active Labor Policies (ANPAL). Over 100,000 jobs were created between January and February, net of terminations, an increase more than double that of the previous two-month period and about a third higher than in the same months of 2019, prior to the pandemic.